Video released of Fort Lauderdale plane crash that killed 2

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - New video of a fiery plane crash that killed two people in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday has been released.

Taken by surveillance cameras from a nearby business, the video shows the plane skidding across the parking lot and slamming into the building, causing a small explosion.

The pilot and passenger on board were both killed in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

“Part of the left wing, we believe, impacted the edge of a roof,” said NTSB spokesperson Tim Monville. “The airplane then impacted the ground on the left wing first and then slid into the building, and then there was a post-crash fire.”

The plane had just taken off from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport at around 1:30 p.m. and was headed to Jacksonville before it crashed into a warehouse near 62nd Street and West Cypress Creek Road.

The building is home to several businesses, including the Positive Behavior Supports Corporation, a therapy facility for children on the autism spectrum. Eight staff workers and six children were inside at the time.

“We are very, very blessed that the staff reacted with the protocol safety, and they were able to get everybody, including themselves, to safety,” said Positive Behavior Supports Corporation spokesperson Claudia Axelrod.

The investigation into what led to the crash continues.

