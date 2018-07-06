NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video of a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a woman in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 61-year old Lisa Ann Taipale was struck and killed while crossing the street in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 95th Street, June 8.

Investigators said the driver then fled the scene.

#MDPD needs your help in locating this vehicle (Four-door, dark colored vehicle) involved in a HIT & RUN FATALITY that occurred on 6/8/18. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/s6UNTQPCfE — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 5, 2018

Police are searching for a dark colored, four-door sedan.

If you recognize the vehicle, or have any information that can help police find the driver, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

