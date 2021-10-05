Officials have released surveillance video of a suspect’s car that, they said, is connected to the shooting death of a beloved family man.

According to authorities, the suspect’s vehicle was seen leaving the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and Fifth Street on Friday.

On that night, the suspect, according to police, robbed and shot 65-year-old Walter Castaneda Sr. as he was closing his Boost Mobile store.

Castaneda died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

