Video released in connection to deadly Brightline collision

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A newly released video shows a deadly accident involving a Brightline train and a bicyclist in Boynton Beach.

A camera on the train captured the bicyclist crossing the tracks as the train approached, Jan. 17.

The bicyclist, identified as 51-year-old Jeffrey King, was struck and died on the scene.

Boynton Beach Police said King pedaled around the gates, which were down, in an attempt to beat the oncoming train.

It was the second deadly accident involving Brightline since the train service launched on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Brightline currently runs its service between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach Post reported that the company is now putting up large electronic signs at several busy crossings to educate drivers, bikers and pedestrians of the dangers of trying to beat the Brightline trains.

A 32-year-old woman has also died in the last two weeks after being hit in Boynton Beach.

Another man was injured but survived when he was hit in Fort Lauderdale, Jan. 19.

