FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - New video has been released after a brawl broke out at a South Florida hotel.

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump posted the video on Twitter over the weekend showing a hotel employee being attacked by a guest at the Best Western on January 19.

In the tweet, Crump said the hotel employee, Raymond Rachal, tried to exercise his right to cancel a white hotel guest’s stay for spewing racial slurs at him, but Fort Lauderdale allowed the guest to stay.

Hotel employee Raymond Rachal tried to exercise his RIGHT to cancel a white hotel guest's stay for spewing racial slurs at him, but Ft. Lauderdale (Fla) PD officers allowed the man to STAY & Rachal was attacked, arrested & charged for defending himself! pic.twitter.com/jTThAa9e3X — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) March 27, 2022

Rachal was allegedly attacked, arrested and charged for defending himself.

Rachal was charged with resisting an officer with violence and disorderly conduct.

It remains unclear if Crump is representing Rachal.

Rachal has bonded out since his arrest.

