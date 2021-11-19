MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released new video of a deadly triple shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Two gunmen opened fire in front of a restaurant near Northwest South River Drive and 20th Street last month.

Two victims, Jordan Rodriguez and Daybi Jarquin, were killed.

A third victim was taken to the hospital.

If you have any information on the two gunmen, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000

