NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crowd of people were sent scattering for their lives, ducking behind cars and any cover they could find after three men opened fire outside of a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall, killing two and injuring over 20.

Although Miami-Dade Police have located the Nissan Pathfinder SUV used in the mass shooting, they have not yet found the crooks responsible for the early Sunday morning shooting.

Surveillance video posted to social media page Only In Dade captured the crowd of people outside of El Mula Banquet Hall scattering once bullets began to fly. The shooting, which lasted seconds, resulted in two people killed and 21 injured.

On Monday, police released surveillance video that captured the three armed men getting out of a white Nissan Pathfinder in a nearby alleyway moments before the shooting. The SUV was later pulled from a Northwest Miami-Dade canal.

Investigators have called the Sunday morning shooting an act of retaliation.

“This was targeted at someone who was at that location,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said on national TV. “You saw in the video how they showed up in there, ‘Commando’-style, and within 20 seconds, they ruined families and lives.”

The injured in the shooting range from 17 years old to 32 years old. Clayton Dillard and Desmond Owens, both 26, died from their injuries.

“They’re murderers, and they’re killers, and they don’t care about anybody,” Ramirez said. “They don’t care about life, and this has to stop, not only in our community but in this country.”

There is a reward of up to $130,000 for information that leads to an arrest of the killers responsible.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the reward.

