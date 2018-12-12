Video of arresting officer hitting man at Ocean Drive restaurant raises concerns

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera video showing a Miami Beach Police officer punching a man he was arresting at an Ocean Drive restaurant is raising a lot of questions and plenty of concerns in the community.

The clip shows Miami Beach Officer Adiel Dominguez striking 35-year-old Lowell Poitier in the face at the Pelican Hotel and Restaurant on the 800 block of Ocean Drive, Dec. 3.

South Beach passers-by who saw the video said the officer should have observed restraint.

“He’s a cop. He probably could have held his cool a little better than that,” said Eric.

The footage shows officers asking Poitier to leave after, the arrest form states, the restaurant manager called 911 because he was screaming and cursing at guests.

Within seconds, Poitier walked up to Dominguez and shouted in his face. Dominguez then struck him with his fist.

But what’s raising questions is whether or not Dominguez is telling the truth and if the punch was warranted.

The report states Poitier “clenched his fists, took a fighting stance and leaned into Officer Dominguez’s face.”

However, the video tells another story.

“It’s not like he was making a defensive move because the guy attacked him,” said passer-by Tom Fry. “He was just kind of standing there and smarting off to him.”

Miami Beach Police Officer Frederick Dominguez, who is not related to the Officer Dominguez seen in the video, is now asking for whistleblower protections. He is the one who brought the bodycam forward.

Frederick Dominguez’s attorney has contacted Miami Beach Police. He said his client believes this is an assault of an unarmed citizen.

“It’s so violent. It’s so unprovoked,” said passer-by Gary Donner.

Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates released a statement to 7News that reads, “This is obviously a very serious matter. At my direction, our Internal Affairs Unit immediately launched an investigation. We have also notified the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. The officer has been relieved of his patrol duties. He will be placed in a non-enforcement assignment until further notice.”

“I think the police chief’s being honest. C’mon, we see it happen all the time,” said Fry. “Law enforcement agents all the time don’t behave to the standard they should.”

But the Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police has come to Dominguez’s defense. President Robert Jenkins issued a statement that reads, “There is no question Officer Dominguez was legally justified and fully entitled to protect himself. Like every citizen, police officers are entitled to protect themselves from imminent harm when physically threatened by another.”

In his own statement, Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales said the city stands behind the police department to conduct this investigation to determine whether Dominguez’s actions were justified.

