SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is speaking out after a neighbor was caught on video busting down their door before he allegedly attacked them in their Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Claudia Porro, the victim’s wife, said her family was home on Sept. 8 when a neighbor wielding a sledgehammer busted through their front door.

“My kids were all in their bedrooms,” she said. “I heard a huge boom. The door was on the floor. One of my neighbors walks in over my door into my house with my door on the floor.”

Porro provided the surveillance footage that captured her neighbor swinging the sledgehammer to bust in the door. She said the neighbor came in to destroy her family.

“As I was running into my children’s bedroom, I hear a gunshot go off,” Porro said.

Two shots were fired as her husband struggled with the armed intruder in the living room, according to police.

However, the intruder was not alone, as a second man entered behind him with a bat.

“He beat my husband half to death with a bat,” Porro said.

The family screamed, slammed and pushed doors closed and told the bandits they had called 911. The two would run off after their rampage, the video showed.

Porro’s husband Robert Muina was shot in the shoulder but survived. He was then airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Hours later and two houses down from where the alleged attack happened, police arrested 37-year-old Julio Perez. He has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and armed burglary.

In Miami-Dade bond court, he was ordered to stay away from Muina, who has been discharged from the hospital but far from healed. The stay away order also included Porro and the couple’s three children.

They established a GoFundMe page because the attack at their home forced them to move, and they said they need help getting back on their feet.

“When you’re home, you’re supposed to feel safe,” Porro said. “It’s very hard to fall asleep since then. It’s very hard to be somewhere, like in the living room, without feeling like somebody is going to barge in through the front door the way they did.”

Police have not released information regarding the second man armed with a baseball bat.

