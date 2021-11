MIAMI (WSVN) - A car was attacked by bikers in Downtown Miami.

Video from social media page Only In Dade shows two bikers hitting a car at Northeast first Avenue and Flagler Street during a critical mass event Friday night.

One of the bikers kicked the driver’s door urging the driver to get out of the car.

The driver reported the incident to police.

