Video footage shows crash in North Miami Beach almost striking jogger

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News received video footage of a close call crash in North Miami Beach.

The crash happened just outside of No Limits Auto Repair along Northeast 163rd Street and 26th Avenue at around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

In the video, it showed what was a close call for a jogger who was almost hit.

You could see the near-miss in the background, and in the foreground, a witness pulling out his phone.

The video also showed Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arriving on the scene.

The car was smashed up against a pole and some tire tracks could also be seen in the dirt.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending