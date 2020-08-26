Video footage shows crash in North Miami Beach almost striking jogger

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News received video footage of a close call crash in North Miami Beach.

The crash happened just outside of No Limits Auto Repair along Northeast 163rd Street and 26th Avenue at around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

In the video, it showed what was a close call for a jogger who was almost hit.

You could see the near-miss in the background, and in the foreground, a witness pulling out his phone.

The video also showed Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arriving on the scene.

The car was smashed up against a pole and some tire tracks could also be seen in the dirt.

