Video catches 2 burglars inside NW Miami-Dade warehouse

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two crooks who burglarized a warehouse in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance cameras captured the two men inside a warehouse near Northwest 119th Street and 32nd Avenue in November 2019.

The video shows the two crooks rummaging through drawers in an office space before taking off.

If you have any information on this commercial robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

