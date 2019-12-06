Video captures woman stealing wreath, pointing gun at Hollywood homeowner

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a South Florida woman after surveillance video captured her stealing a Christmas wreath and pointing a gun at a Hollywood homeowner.

Surveillance cameras captured the woman outside of a home near Monroe Street and South Dixie Highway at around 2 a.m., Tuesday.

The video begins with the woman aggressively ringing the doorbell. Seconds later, she starts ranting, leaves and returns with a firearm.

Shaun Pereira, the homeowner, said he had no idea who the woman was or what she wanted, and it was not the first time she had showed up at his home.

“She started screaming nasty words,” Pereira said. “I stole her Discover card or whoever the person stole her Discover card and [expletive] and put the gun in my face. I say, ‘Woah, woah, woah, woah,’ and I close the door. I run to the phone and call the cops, and I run and grab my gun. A gun in your face at that hour for something you don’t know nothing about.”

The video also shows the woman banging on the door and windows of the home.

When Pereira opened the door, he said she pointed a gun at him.

The homeowner said he watched the scene play out and feared that he would have to take action against the woman.

“She started breaking things, banging around the house, and she goes around the back of the house, breaks the gate that went into the back and just wreaked havoc there,” Pereira said. “I got kids in the house. I got a wife. I got myself. It was bad. It was scary.”

Before the woman left, she tore down a Christmas door decoration and caused some damage to the property.

“She pushed this whole damn thing over, knocked it all over,” Pereira said while showing 7News cameras. “We put it all back.”

However, the homeowner’s encounter with the woman did not stop there.

“The next night, she came back — this time around 11:21 p.m.,” Pereira said. “She brought back the broken light, the projected light — one of them. She brought back the wreath and threw it there quietly, and she stole the new lights we put.”

Pereira said Hollywood Police have been patrolling the area to see if they spot her in case she shows up again.

Investigators said the woman is wanted for armed burglary and aggravated assault.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

