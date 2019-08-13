Video captures tow truck crashing, crooks stealing tools outside NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a truck plowing into a Northwest Miami-Dade home and crooks stealing tools from a totaled car outside of the damaged home.

A tow truck plowed into Yoanys Torres’ home at the corner of Northwest 81st Street and 11th Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Saturday.

Torres said he was about to enter his bathroom when the tow truck plowed into the bathroom’s exterior wall. Torres’ car, which he owned for a few weeks, was hit by the tow truck and was totaled.

“No car for my work,” Torres said. “More problems for me. Not sleeping.”

Neighbors said the truck took down a tree, ended up on the sidewalk and destroyed part of a nearby home’s fence before hitting Torres’ Hyundai and his bathroom wall.

No major injuries were reported in the crash, and the tow truck’s driver remained on the scene. Cellphone video captured the tow truck being pulled from the scene.

On Tuesday, surveillance cameras captured two burglars — one in a red shirt and another in a dark-colored shirt — stealing a couple thousand dollars worth of tools from the rear of the vehicle.

Torres said the damage to his bathroom will take an estimated $70,000 to repair.

Big Boi Towing, the company that owns the tow truck that crashed into Torres’ home, did not immediately respond to 7News’ calls for comment.

Miami-Dade Police have not specified whether or not anyone was cited in the Saturday morning crash.

