Video captures thieves stealing personal watercraft from Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured multiple thieves stealing a personal watercraft from a Hialeah home.

The theft happened at around 6:45 a.m., Thursday.

While everyone inside the home were sleeping, two men moved a surveillance camera that was pointed at a Yamaha WaveRunner towards the sky.

However, several other cameras recorded the theft occurring. The second camera captured the covered up crooks pulling the personal watercraft towards the front of the house, where a third person was waiting in a getaway pick-up truck.

The truck’s engine startled the owner, who spoke to 7News on condition of anonymity.

“I hear the diesel truck in the driveway,” he said. “Yes, it hurts, you know.”

The homeowner added that a third security camera matched exactly what he saw.

“I look outside the window, and I see two guys hooking the Jet Ski onto the truck,” he said. “By the time I could get up because I was just alarmed and get all my stuff together and go outside, they were already gone.”

The video shows the crooks get into the back of the truck and leave with the 28-year-old’s $15,000 WaveRunner.

“It’s definitely something that I always wanted, and I worked hard for it, and now, it’s gone,” he said.

He then called Hialeah Police, and the watercraft’s owner said they told him about an alarming trend in the neighborhood.

“They believe it’s a crew of guys targeting Jet Ski owners and just taking them,” he said. “From what I know, they told me probably done like 30 thefts already since March.”

7News cameras captured several cables that had been cut and a lock that was destroyed during the theft.

The owner hopes to get his personal watercraft back.

“That was definitely an investment, you know,” he said. “I was always cautious about where I kept it.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

