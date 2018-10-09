Video captures stolen Corvette driving onto Miami Beach sidewalk

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured a person behind the wheel of a stolen Corvette driving onto a sidewalk in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded around 3:20 p.m. to the scene after a stationary license plate reader located the yellow Corvette along Sixth Street and Washington Avenue.

The driver fled from the area and led the chase to the corner of Michigan Avenue and Fourth Street, where the vehicle can be seen on cellphone video driving on the sidewalk.

The cellphone video footage also captured police following behind and having to change direction in order to keep up with the stolen car.

Officials eventually found the yellow Corvette at a parking lot at 1 Washington Avenue, where they arrested at least two people who took the vehicle for a dangerous drive.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.