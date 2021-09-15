MIAMI (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a person apparently starting a fire that charred multiple cars at a Miami dealership.

The video shows a person walking on the sidewalk dousing the cars near the fence with liquid before a fire sparked moments later. It also showed a person running toward the street and past the business.

Several cars at Magic City Auto Dealership, in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 31st Court, were burned beyond recognition during the Tuesday morning fire.

Firefighters arrived quickly to extinguish the blaze.

Police said they continue to investigate the fire, and the owner said he is waiting for confirmation that the fire was caused by arson.

If you have any information on this fire, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

