Video captures man vandalizing Aventura gas station clerk’s car following dispute

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Surveillance video captured a man vandalizing a car belonging to a gas station clerk in Aventura following an argument.

Bianca Glemaud said she has around $1,000 worth of damage to her vehicle, and she said it was all over a gas station cigar.

“He had the barricade, and he was just hitting it repeatedly,” Glemaud said. “When I got off work, and I just saw my car, I was just like, ‘Wow.'”

Video from Saturday shows a man vandalizing her car with what appears to be a traffic barricade. Glemaud said the interaction began at a Mobil gas station at 19055 Biscayne Blvd.

“I basically work through the window, and it’s like 24 hours,” Glemaud said. “He came, he wanted to buy a cigar. I asked for ID. He didn’t have it.”

She then told the man she could not sell the cigar unless he had his ID, and the man soon became outraged.

“He got really upset,” Glemaud said. “He started cursing me out. He was banging on the glass.”

A few minutes after the exchange, video shows the man pulling a dolly past the gas pump before grabbing a barricade off camera and tossing it at Glemaud’s car. He then picks up and throws it one more time.

He appears to be done and starts walking away, but he soon returned to jab the car’s windshield with the barricade.

“He noticed that my car was the only car on the lot,” Glemaud said. “It was so shocking to me. I’m still surprised that he even did that.”

The gas station clerk’s windshield was destroyed, and her door was also damaged, but she said her problems got worse when she called her insurance company.

“That’s when I called the insurance people later, and they were telling me that, ‘No, it’s deemed as totaled,'” Glemaud said.

She has filed a police report with Aventura Police and hopes the public can help her find the man responsible.

“Anyone who may have seen him, maybe they can reach out to the police,” Glemaud said.

She describes the vandal as a white man with brown hair who stands around 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

If you have any information on this vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.