Video captures man attacking woman on board Miami MetroMover in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - A surveillance camera on board the Miami MetroMover in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood captured a man punching, slapping, shoving and yanking a woman before he was arrested by police.

The attack was captured by a Miami-Dade Transit surveillance camera at the Fifth Street station on the night of Sept. 4.

The battery persists for nearly a full minute, and the video was posted to the personal YouTube channel of Andrea Puerta, the victim.

As the woman sat in the back of the rail car, a man stepped onto the car before exiting, only to return seconds later. He then could be seen throwing and delivering punches to the unsuspecting woman’s head.

She tries to create space against her attacker, but the defense did not work, as the man continued his unrelenting onslaught, pounding her repeatedly, as she sits trapped in her corner seat.

The woman then appears to plead with the man to stop and motioned with her hands for mercy.

However, the man continues to deliver punches and slaps to the woman before shoving her forcefully into the other section of the car and yanking her in the other direction and back into the corner seats and onto the ground.

He then kicks and knees his helpless victim before throwing more blows to the woman’s head.

Just as suddenly as the attack started, it finished, and the man could be seen turning his back to the woman as he seemingly waits for the next stop as the victim, who appears dazed and staggered, stands up.

Joshua James King was arrested moments after the attack and charged with two counts of felony battery and one misdemeanor battery charge.

King is described as standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds, and police said he attacked two other people on Sept. 4.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.

