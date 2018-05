SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Video captured by police show a grass fire breaking out in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The footage shows the flames, which sparked near a railroad track along Southwest 179th Street and 147th Avenue, Friday.

The fire was close to several neighboring homes.

No injuries or damage to property has been reported.

