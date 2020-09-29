Video captures fatal hit-and-run involving ATV in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video from a Southwest Miami-Dade gas station captured the moment a man riding an all-terrain vehicle was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

It happened at around 11:50 p.m. on Bird Road near Southwest 94th Avenue on Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a man flew from his all-terrain vehicle after a crash with a silver Kia sedan. Troopers said the driver of the Kia left the scene, and the incident was partially captured on surveillance video.

Julio Cesar Gonzalez described witnessing the end of the horrific crash. In Spanish, Gonzalez said he heard a noise, and when he looked, he saw the victim tumbling. He added that good Samaritans ran to help, but he knew immediately the man had not survived.

Gonzalez works for a food truck, and next to the vehicle, friends and family have placed flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and written messages in honor of the victim.

That evening, Gonzalez said he remembered seeing a caravan of people celebrating the Miami Heat’s win over the Boston Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals.

Troopers said they are following up on leads to find the driver of the Kia.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.