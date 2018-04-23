Video captures disruptive passenger being kicked off American Airlines flight

MIAMI (WSVN) - A video posted to Twitter shows a disruption on an American Airlines flight that ended with a passenger being arrested.

According to passengers, the man captured on camera started arguing with other people on board the plane and ended up getting in a fight with Miami-Dade Police.

WARNING: The video contains language.

The plane, which was headed from Miami to Chicago, was still at the gate.

American Airlines released a statement that read in part, “The instigating passenger was asked by our Miami team members to deplane and he refused. In accordance with our procedures, American began the process of deplaning the entire aircraft.”

A little excitement caused delay.. Miami PD had to TASE & forcibly remove this asshole from my flight home 😳 pic.twitter.com/GhihpmcCiJ — kaitlin waters (@kaitlinwaterss) April 23, 2018

The other passengers were eventually allowed back on.

The plane left about an hour after its scheduled departure.

