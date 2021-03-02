Video captures cars being set on fire outside Cutler Bay home

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of three is living in fear after cars outside of their Cutler Bay home were set on fire.

Surveillance video outside the home captured one person running after the Nissan sedan caught fire. Seconds later a second car could be seen catching flames.

“She just started screaming, ‘Cars are on fire! Cars are on fire!'” said victim Christian Ramos. “I come outside and my cars are on fire. I tell my dad, ‘Oh, come out. Throw the hose!’ He threw the hose over the gate, I took the fire out of my car, this car. This car is completely ruined.”

Ramos, a senior in high school, said one of the cars was an early graduation gift for him.

The family said they are grateful the fire didn’t spread to their home or a neighbor’s home.

Police are now investigating the incident.

Ramos even had some words for the arsonist.

“If you’re watching this, I hope they get you,” he said. “I hope they get you because you’re lucky I didn’t get you.”

