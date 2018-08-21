Video captures arsonist setting SUV ablaze in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are on the hunt for an arsonist who targeted a car outside of a home in Miramar.

Surveillance video captured the man in the act as he set an Acura MDX on fire in front of the house, located near Southwest 125th Avenue and 18th Street, at around 3 a.m., Aug. 12.

Alexander Caro said the vehicle belongs to his wife. A neighbor frantically knocked on their door to alert them of the blaze.

“Got woken up to heavy banging at the door. We had no clue what was going on,” he said. “We just came out here, and our car is literally on fire from bumper to bumper. You never expect to wake up and see your car on fire.”

The video, released by Miramar Police, shows a long-haired man sporting white shoes and a short-sleeve shirt walking up to the car in the driveway.

He is then seen pouring what appeared to be flammable liquid from a jug onto the roof before igniting it and taking off on foot.

“It makes it that much more frightening, especially not knowing why — if we were targeted in particular, if it was a random act,” Caro said. “All of those unanswered questions makes it that much more to deal with.”

The blaze left his garage door almost melting off from the heat.

“Thank God it didn’t go inside,” Caro said.

The family of four is thankful they weren’t hurt and the fire didn’t spread beyond their car.

As for what’s next: The family said their car insurance is covering a rental while they figure out what to do.

Caro was left wondering why their car was targeted and who was behind the act.

“We’re still trying to make sense of it all, to be honest with you. It’s still very very surreal,” he said.

If you have any information on this arson case, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

