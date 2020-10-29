Video captures alleged drunk driver hitting parked car, street light in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured an alleged drunk driver slamming into a parked car and a light pole in Fort Lauderdale.

The driver of a black SUV could be seen hitting the vehicle and object as he tried to navigate the streets near Northwest Fourth Street and Third Avenue, Wednesday morning.

The video of the incident was posted by the Instagram account Wow Report.

Fort Lauderdale Police said 36-year-old Brandon Wilson was the driver of the black SUV.

Officers received at least two calls about the chaos, and the first video shows Wilson hitting a white Hummer before backing up and crashing into a street light.

When he attempts to drive away, he hits the Hummer again. He then freezes, backs up and starts to drive away.

He then stops his car at the next street while someone runs outside and begins to yell.

Police said they arrested Wilson around 1:50 a.m. after he failed all of their field sobriety tests. They also added he reeked of alcohol.

Wilson currently remains behind bars.

