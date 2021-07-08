LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured two teenagers who broke into a car at a Lauderhill home.

The victims, who live near Northwest 87th Terrace and 52nd Street, said multiple items were taken from both of their vehicles, including two loaded handguns.

“They were able to steal watches, jewelry, money, and more concerning, weapons, and that’s what’s really troubling me,” a victim said. “I think it kind of like makes this a very serious matter beyond any burglary or theft.”

The teenagers attempted to look through a third vehicle before the headlights turned on. They fled the area on foot.

The victims have offered $1,000 for any information that leads to the thieves’ arrest.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for another reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.