NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera has captured two crooks stealing mail from a condominium in Northwest Miami-Dade.

In the video, a man wearing a white shirt could be seen using a screwdriver or similar tool to pry open mailboxes at Bella Colina Condominiums this past Sunday.

Another person appears moments later in the video with a trash bag, and the two could be seen stuffing the bag with mail.

Residents said they are frustrated because they have not been getting their mail recently. They said this has happened five times in less than a year.

The break-ins have been reported to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Investigators have confirmed they are looking into the incidents.

It remains unclear whether or not the two people spotted on camera during the Sunday incident are involved in all five incidents.

If you have any information on these thefts, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.