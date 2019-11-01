Video captures 2 crooks breaking into Tamarac home, stealing $30K in valuables

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Surveillance video from a Tamarac home captured two crooks breaking in and stealing thousands in valuables.

Venise, the victim, said the duo broke into her home by bursting through a glass door, Wednesday afternoon.

“I clipped on the camera, and I saw them creeping and crawling through my house, and I just went crazy,” she said. “I felt violated, pissed. I wanted to kill them.”

Surveillance video captured the first crook crawling into the home on all fours, and the second subject creeping up behind him. Shortly after, Venise said, the crooks went through her belongings and took off with about $30,000 in precious valuables.

“All of our jewelry. My engagement ring, his wedding band, everything is gone,” she said.

After grabbing the valuables, the crooks took off in what Venise believes was a black SUV, and now, she hopes this clue helps track them down.

“Material stuff can be replaced, but some of the stuff is sentimental,” she said. “Like, some of the stuff I can’t replace — like my grandmother’s ring. They took that. She’s dead — died two years ago. I can’t get that back.”

No arrests have been made in this incident.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

