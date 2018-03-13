Video appears to show pet owner allowing dog to fatally attack cat in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Residents in Coconut Grove are outraged after a beloved neighborhood cat was attacked by a dog while the dog’s owner appeared to stand by and do almost nothing to help.

Surveillance cameras captured the attack outside Grove Gallery and Interiors, near Bird Avenue and Mary Street. The video shows a man walking his dog into the parking lot of the business before the dog rushes to attack Boots, the gallery’s cat.

“This video is one of the most gruesome things I have ever seen,” said Grove Gallery and Interiors General Manager Brian Vinski. “It’s amazing to me that someone can own a dog and not have any control over it.”

Vinski said he is perplexed at the man’s passive attempts at trying to stop the attack.

“Instead of grabbing the dog’s jaw and pulling it off the cat, he would step on the cat’s hip and pull the dog’s leash,” Vinski said.

Boots was later found by Marilyn Rittenberg, who rushed her to the vet.

“It is crying and crying to me wanting help,” Rittenberg said. “As I look down and see all of the blood on its stomach, I realize, ‘This cat has been attacked.'”

Boots’ leg was nearly severed from the attack, and she had puncture wounds on her abdomen. She was also unable to use her back legs.

Ultimately, the feline was euthanized.

“You could set down right this moment if that cat was here and pet her. That’s how friendly she was, and it’s the saddest, saddest thing,” Rittenberg said.

Now, gallery employees are warning neighbors and hoping the public can help identify the dog’s owner.

“Do I want any harm to come to his animal? No. Do I want him to be taught how to deal with his animal? Yes,” Vinski said. “If you see the dog, beware of it. It’s dangerous.”

The gallery has put up fliers to find the man and has also filed a report with police.

If you have any information on this attack, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

