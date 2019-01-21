Video appears to show man pulling gun, yelling racial slurs at ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ riders in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested after a viral video appeared to show him and woman in a heated confrontation with bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” protest.

The cellphone video was taken on a bridge by a member of the Dream Defenders activist group in Miami’s Brickell district, Monday afternoon.

A woman is seen visibly upset at the group of bicyclists blocking the roadway.

“Please move your bikes!” the woman is heard repeatedly telling the group. “I have kids I need to pick up!”

A separate video showed the woman accusing one of the riders of running over her foot.

“You just ran over my foot with your tire!” she yelled at one of the riders.

Things then escalated when a man ran up to the group with a gun.

“Get the [expletive] out of here, you [expletive] piece of [expletive],” the man told one of the riders. “You [expletive] losers.”

As the man walked away, he’s heard calling them the N-word three times.

“You stupid [expletive],” the man yelled.

“Put the gun to my head!” a rider yelled in response.

Miami Police confirmed to 7News that the man seen in the video was arrested. His identity and charges were not immediately made available.

The chaotic incident comes as hundreds of people took over South Florida streets on their ATVs and dirt bikes on Martin Luther King Day.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.