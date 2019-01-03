Video appears to show cop kicking handcuffed teen in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released footage shows what appears to be a Miami-Dade Police sergeant kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office released the video Thursday showing 11-year veteran Gustavo De los Rios apparently kicking a teenage suspect. The apprehended teen was seen with his hands behind his back.

“You never kick a man when he’s down,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

The incident took place last year on Feb. 14 near Miami Lakes, along Northwest 186h Street.

Rundle said the kick happened after De los Rios and three other officers pulled a vehicle over, which was being driven by the teen’s mother.

Prosecutors said the teen was a suspect in multiple burglaries and that he hit one of the officers during the stop.

However, the state attorney’s office said the kick occurred after the teen was already in handcuffs.

“He’s down on the ground, he’s not moving, he’s under control. The officer just comes and gives him a kick with, I believe, is his right foot to the left side of his head,” said Rundle. “It’s not an aggravated kick. He sustained no injuries, but still, that is unacceptable.

In response to the video, the Miami-Dade Police director released a statement that reads in part, “His actions are disappointing and do not reflect our agency’s core values. I assure our community that all allegations of misconduct, involving our personnel, will be vigorously investigated. No one is above the law.”

De los Rios remains on the force but has been charged with misdemeanor battery.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.