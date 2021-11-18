FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tough testimony was made in a Broward courthouse on Thursday as a son recounted the moment he found his mother stabbed to death in their home.

His mother, Jill Su, was murdered in their home back in September of 2014.

At the time, 20-year-old Dayonte Resiles is accused of attempting to burglarize Su’s home but not realizing she was home.

He allegedly tied Su up and stabbed her to death before her son, Justin Su, found her in the bathtub 11 hours after the murder took place.

“She’s just face down in this bathtub that’s just full of blood and it smells like iron,” said Justin, “so much blood. It was something no one should ever see in their life. It was horrible.”

The case made headlines once again in 2016 after Resiles escaped from the Broward County Courthouse during a routine court hearing.

He was on the run for approximately six days before he was found at a motel in Riviera Beach.

The prosecution and defense both made their opening statements on Wednesday.

Resiles is being tried with first-degree murder. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

The trial is expected to last through early December.

