Victims of Miami Beach gay pride attack speak to 7News amid search for 4

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men who were attacked hours after the Miami Beach gay pride parade spoke to 7News about their injuries, and officials are now investigating the incident fueled by hate.

One of the victims said Tuesday that the injuries he sustained may require facial surgery, but both victims are worried that an incident like this could happen to someone else.

According to Miami Beach Police, the attack happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Surveillance cameras near a public bathroom near the beach along Ocean Drive and Sixth Street recorded the scene as punches started flying.

Investigators said the subjects yelled an anti-gay slur in Spanish before the brawl ensued.

Police have since identified the victims as Rene Charlarca and Dmitry Logunov.

Charlarca shared a cellphone video of some of the attackers after he chased them down after the attack.

On Tuesday, city officials addressed the LGBT committee.

“I’m here today to you that, obviously, it’s despicable,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “Obviously, our city takes it seriously. Obviously, we’re gonna do everything that we can to investigate it.”

7News spoke with the victims Tuesday about their injuries. “He’s not allowed to even cry. It’s a very emotional situation, but he cannot cry because it’s dangerous,” Logunov said of his friend. “The water can’t just collect under his eye. That may be a very serious problem.”

Police are still searching for the four subjects involved in the incident.

If you have any information on who these attackers are, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

