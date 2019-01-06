GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have identified the seven people, including five children, who died after two 18-wheelers collided with each other, then slammed into a Louisiana church van heading to Disney World.

The Florida Highway Patrol identified the children riding in the van at the time of Thursday’s crash along Interstate 75 as 14-year-old Jeremiah Warren, 10-year-old Brieana Descant, 13-year-old Cara Descant, 14-year-old Joel Cloud and 9-year-old Cierra Bordelan.

Investigators identified the drivers of the semi-trucks who were also killed in the wreck as 59-year-old Steve Holland of West Palm Beach and 49-year-old Douglas Bolkema of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Rescue crews transported eight other people to the hospital with serious injuries, including five additional children and a pregnant woman.

“Obviously, it was a challenging day yesterday. It was a tragic event,” said a hospital spokesperson on Friday. “It’s hard to see this many people go through an event like this, but this is our job, and this is what we do.”

Avoyelles House of Mercy, the church in Louisiana, has set up a GoFundMe page for the victims and their families. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

