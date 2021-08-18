DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue crews are on the scene of bad crash in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the westbound lanes of Griffin Road near 30th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

7SkyForce hovered above where a blue sedan with its hood open could be seen on the sidewalk outside a Family Dollar store. A sign for the store was seen on the ground along with other debris.

A gray sedan with heavy front-end damage could be seen inside the parking lot.

First responders located a victim with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The victim has since been transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The area has since been closed to traffic as the scene remains active.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.