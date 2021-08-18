DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Correction: Officials initially said the victim had suffered a gunshot wound, but hours later, officials said they did not find one.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the scene of a bad crash in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue crews arrived on the scene along the westbound lanes of Griffin Road near 30th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

7SkyForce hovered overhead where a blue sedan could be seen with its hood open on the sidewalk outside of a Family Dollar store. A sign for the store was seen on the ground along with other debris.

A gray sedan with heavy front-end damage could be seen inside the parking lot.

The victim has since been transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

