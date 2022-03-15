FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale restaurant worker who was shot at by a former employee, according to witnesses, has died.

The news comes not long after, authorities said, they have the suspected shooter in custody.

Fort Lauderdale Police and rescue crews initially responded to the area of Northeast 32nd Avenue, east of the Oakland Park Bridge, in the parking area near Shooters Waterfront, around 4:25 p.m., Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the scene and found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred between an ex-employee and a current employee of the restaurant, according to witnesses.

Authorities shut down Oakland Park Boulevard at A1A to search for the suspect, who had fled the scene on a bicycle.

Restaurant employees described what they saw after the employee was taken to the hospital.

“I got a call from my brother, who is a current employee at Shooters, stating that there was a gunshot, and one of the guys that I know and worked with recently got shot,” said a man. “As far as that goes, he was telling me that it came from a guy that used to work there, so the guy who did the shooting no longer works there.”

“I tried to deescalate the situation,” said another man. “They just kept going at it, you know what I mean? I kind of just push them down a little bit. They quiet down the argument, it wasn’t as loud, but they were still going back and forth, so as I walked away to come back, it happened in between the mix of me stepping away from the situation.”

Fire rescue transported the victim to Broward General Hospital, where he later died.

At around 6:30 p.m., police found the suspect on the fifth floor of a parking garage, near Federal Highway and Commercial Boulevard, hidden underneath a car that was covered with a car cover.

The suspect is currently in police custody.

