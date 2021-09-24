WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers on the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in West Miami-Dade are dealing with traffic delays due to a serious crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest 74th Street just before 5 p.m., Friday.

Rescue officials said a victim will be airlifted to a nearby trauma center.

All southbound lanes were shut down, but as of 5:45 p.m., only two lanes remain closed.

Just north of the scene, another crash was reported on the southbound lanes near 103rd Street. It remains unclear if anyone was injured in that crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic delays.

