Victim tied up during armed robbery at Miami jewelry store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to MVJ Jewelry Store, located in the area of Northwest Seventh Street and 27th Avenue, around 10:50 a.m., Wednesday.

According to police, the owner of the store told them four masked subjects entered the business and tied him up.

Officials said the victim was punched in the stomach before the thieves restrained him.

At least one of the subjects was armed with a handgun, according to investigators.

The four individuals took several high-priced items before fleeing from the store.

“They took several thousand dollars worth of U.S. currency, jewelry, well into the thousands,” said Miami Police Commander Freddie Cruz.

Rescue crews treated the victim’s injuries on scene.

“Very busy intersection, someone knows something. Someone saw something,” said Cruz. “We’re asking them to please come forward with any and all information so that we can put these bad guys behind bars before they strike again.”

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.