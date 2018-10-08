Victim, suspect identified in fatal Opa-locka possible road rage shooting

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released new details regarding a fatal shooting in what may have been a road rage incident in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Police have identified the victim of the shooting as 24-year-old Caleb Smith and the suspect as 22-year-old Jahsie Mahoney.

According to investigators, Mahoney and Smith were traveling eastbound on Northwest 135th Street when Mahoney got out of the car, pulled out a gun and shot Smith.

Smith was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers said Mahoney called 911 and stayed on the scene.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and his being held without bond.

The exact details of what led up to the shooting remain unclear.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.