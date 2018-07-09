Victim rushed to hospital after being bit by alligator in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews have transported a man to the hospital after he was reportedly bitten by an alligator in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Crews responded to the scene on Southwest Eighth Street, 18 miles west of Krome, just before 2 p.m.

Fire rescue crews took the victim to Kendall Regional Hospital in unknown condition, but he appeared to be conscious during transport and he waved to a 7News camera.

