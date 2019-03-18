Man returns fire during drive-by shooting in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in which the victim returned fire in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units were seen working into the early hours of Monday in the area of Northeast 18th Avenue and 191st Street.

7News cameras captured detectives taking photos of the bullet holes on the passenger side of a white Kia sedan.

According to Miami-Dade Police officials, the man behind the wheel of the Kia was driving eastbound on Northwest 183rd Street at around 3:30 a.m. when what appeared to be a white Nissan drove alongside the Kia and opened fire.

The victim then pulled over to the side of the road and returned fire at the Nissan as the driver fled the scene.

Officials said there were no injuries reported.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

