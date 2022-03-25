NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews pulled a victim out of the water after falling from a seawall in North Bay Village.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 79th Street Causeway just before 9:30 a.m., Friday.

Divers quickly went in the water to get the victim out.

Crews hoisted the victim out of the water with a backboard and used a tarp to keep them warm.

It remains unclear what caused the person to fall.

