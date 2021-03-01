Victim on scooter struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A victim riding a scooter has died after being fatally struck by a Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest Sixth Street, just west of Interstate 95, at around 12 p.m., Monday.

Rescue officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the victim’s body could be seen near the train tracks, covered by a yellow tarp. The victim’s scooter could be seen nearby on the grass.

