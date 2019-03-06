Victim of Miramar hit-and-run recovering in hospital

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The victim of a Miramar hit-and-run is recovering at the hospital after suffering injuries to his face and legs.
Miramar Police said 23-year-old Yimmy Santana Mendez was struck near Miramar Boulevard and Palm Avenue, Sunday.
According to officials, a woman with blue hair was behind the wheel and sped off in a white, four-door car with possible front-end damage.
If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
