Victim of Miami hit-and-run with dirt bikes and ATVs speaks out

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman is speaking out after she was involved in a hit-and-run with people riding dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in Miami.

The incident happened near Brickell City Centre, Sunday.

The victim, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said she and her husband were on their way to the outdoor mall to shop. However, the couple soon found themselves caught in the middle of multiple bikers.

“We were surrounded by over 30 bikers — bikers that came from nowhere,” she said.

According to the victim, one of the bikers lost control and crashed into the couple’s dark-colored Nissan sedan.

“One-wheel stunts and doing them in between the car, very dangerous things,” the victim said, “and one of them smashed against our car, hit our mirror, destroyed it completely and also destroyed the bumper.”

The couple then called 911 and tried to get the offender to remain on scene and wait for police.

Instead, the victim said the riders flashed a crude gesture and threatened them physically before they took off.

“It’s not even safe to go to the mall,” she said.

A police report was soon filed. The family said they appreciated the response from City of Miami Police and the way they were treated on scene.

However, the couple said they are unhappy with the department’s no-chase policy.

“They had orders from very high levels of the Miami Police Department not to chase,” the victim said.

Police confirmed Monday that a hit-and-run report was generated involving a dark-colored Nissan and multiple motorcyclists that were seen fleeing westbound from the area.

Police told 7News they cannot chase for non-felony offenses since they could put the lives of innocent bystanders at risk over misdemeanor crimes.

Similar situations have happened in recent years across South Florida during Martin Luther King Jr. Day and other holidays, with police being reluctant to make things more dangerous by chasing riders.

But Sunday was not a holiday, especially for a couple with a banged-up car and jittery nerves.

“They break all the laws,” the victim said. “Those bikes are illegal.”

Since that night, the couple said they have been dealing with tow yards and their auto insurance company.

Police said they need the public’s help to identify the subjects.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

