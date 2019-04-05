Victim of alleged road rage incident in Miami has died

MIAMI (WSVN) - The victim of an alleged road rage incident in Miami has died.

Sixty-three-year-old Juan Hernandez was taken off of life support by his family on Thursday.

He had suffered a brain injury after Mexican soap opera star Pablo Daniel Lyle punched and knocked him down on Sunday.

According to police, Lyle cut off Hernandez on the expressway before Hernandez got out of his car to confront Lyle.

Hernandez began banging on the window of Lyle’s car and the two got into a verbal altercation.

Witnesses said Lyle punched Hernandez before fleeing the scene.

The 32-year-old actor was charged with assault and posted a $5,000 bond. He was allowed to travel to Mexico.

It is unclear if Lyle will face new charges after Hernandez’s death.

