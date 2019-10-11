Victim of alleged rape by Miami-Dade Corrections officer speaks out

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The victim of an alleged rape by a Miami-Dade Corrections Officer is speaking out and revealing the details of the alleged crime.

Natasha Bagley, who is under house arrest, said she invited 7News into her home because she wanted to come forward to talk about 36-year-old Yulian Gonzalez, the accused rapist.

“I want the world to know that I am the victim of Officer Yulian Gonzalez,” she said.

At the time of the alleged rape, Gonzalez was assigned to Bagley’s case, and he was supposed to make sure she complied with the terms of her house arrest.

However, two weeks in, Bagley said the corrections officer crossed the line.

“It started out with text messages, and it continued,” she said. “I can’t say too much except that he never came into my home as you are right now. He always had me go outside, and it went from there with him, and he let me know that he was in charge.”

According to authorities, Gonzalez threatened her if she did not do what he wanted.

“I can’t speak much on it, but I was made uncomfortable, and I was afraid and in fear for my life,” Bagley said.

Gonzalez appeared in bond court after he was charged with several counts of armed kidnapping and armed sexual battery.

“Your Honor, is there anyway possible I can be granted house arrest by any chance?” Gonzalez asked.

“Not at this point, sir. You will be held no bond,” the judge replied.

Bagely said she chose to share what happened because she wants to encourage other victims to speak up.

“I’m in fear of my life is the reason I also am trying to reach out to the community, so that they can know what happened,” she said. “This is something I never thought would happen to me. Much less, I don’t want it to happen to anybody else.”

Gonzalez remains behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. His next court date is scheduled for November.

