MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died following a double shooting in Miami.

The shooting took place in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Biscayne Boulevard just after 9:45 p.m., Monday.

Both victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

One of the victims succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said the shooter was described as a bald man believed to be between 55 and 60 years old.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie with red logos or lettering on it.

He is believed to be armed.

If you have any information on this shooting, call police.

