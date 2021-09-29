MIAMI (WSVN) - A man appeared before a judge for the second day of proceedings after being accused of a brutal beating on the MetroMover in Miami.

The attack happened last September which resulted in the victim, 73-year-old Eric Fernandez, being hospitalized.

Fernandez as well as the emergency room doctor who treated him took the stand to share their testimonies.

The man accused of carrying out the attack, Robert Ribbs, was also in court.

Fernandez said since the attack, he has suffered from memory loss and has constant headaches. The attack left him hospitalized for six days.

“We scanned his head and found that he had multiple facial fractures on the left side of his face,” the ER doctor said. “He had some fractures in the bones behind his eye and he also had a skull fracture and he had some bruising and bleeding inside his brain.”

Ribbs will not take the stand on Wednesday.

The court was in recess as of noon and will soon resume to hear closing arguments.

